Best Gose Beers to Quench Your Thirst This Summer

9. Great Divide Margarita Gose Get it

Like the paloma, the classic margarita is a timeless summer cocktail. Great Divide brings its salty, limey flavor profile to its Gose by taking a traditional German sour ale and aging it in tequila barrels, then adding lime puree, makrut lime leaf, and Himalayan pink salt. The final product is a mix of tart, slightly sweet grapefruit, lime, and crisp salinity throughout.

[$13.99 for a six-pack; greatdivide.com]

