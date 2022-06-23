Some Like It Salty

Best Gose Beers to Quench Your Thirst This Summer

A can of Great Divide Margarita Gose
14
Courtesy image 8 / 14

9. Great Divide Margarita Gose

Get it

Like the paloma, the classic margarita is a timeless summer cocktail. Great Divide brings its salty, limey flavor profile to its Gose by taking a traditional German sour ale and aging it in tequila barrels, then adding lime puree, makrut lime leaf, and Himalayan pink salt. The final product is a mix of tart, slightly sweet grapefruit, lime, and crisp salinity throughout. 

[$13.99 for a six-pack; greatdivide.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Christopher Cloos_Tom_Equity Premium Slot_300x490
More from Food & Drink