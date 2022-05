10. Allagash White

One of the most popular wheat beers (and one of the easiest to find), Allagash White is a 5.2 percent Belgian-style wheat beer that’s brewed with malted wheat, oats, and raw wheat before being spiced with coriander and Curaçao orange peel. The result is a complex wheat beer with notes of orange peel; yeasty, sweet wheat; and gentle spices.

