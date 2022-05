5. Cigar City Jai Alai

One of the most beloved American craft IPAs of all time, Cigar City Jai Alai gets its name from the intense sport popular in Florida. This 7.5 percent ABV IPA gets its flavor from six different hop varieties. The perfect complement to any sporting event, Jai Alai carries flavors of bright citrus zest, dank pine, and caramel malts.

