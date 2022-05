4. Coors Banquet Beer

With a name like Coors Banquet Beer, you can safely assume this is the type of beer that complements a heavy meal or a toast with good friends. Brewed since 1873, it’s made with a blend of Hallertau, Herkules, Chinook, and Taurus hops. It has an easy-drinking nature and a nice mix of hops and sweet malts.

