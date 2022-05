31. Genesee Brewery Genesee Cream Ale

One of America’s few indigenous beer styles is the cream ale, which is fermented with an ale yeast at colder, lager-like temperatures to create a beer that’s both brisk and delicate. Find the New York State icon, which was first brewed in 1960, in grocery stores like Kroger and Whole Foods.

