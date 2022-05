25. Elysian Brewing Space Dust IPA

Born in Seattle and brewed with Chinook, Citra, and Amarillo hops, Space Dust packs a blend of pine, citrus, and caramel into a deceptively easy-drinking 8 percent package that’s available at Hy-Vee. We love an imperial IPA.

