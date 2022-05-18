24. Founders Brewing All Day IPA﻿

According to research firm IRI, off-premise sales of the category-defining session IPA increased more than 50 percent in 2018 and hasn’t slowed since, owing to the ubiquity and affordability of the 15-pack. Heck, even drugstores such as Walgreens now sell this IPA. It’s hoppy with a malt backbone and lightly bitter hops at the finish. It’s the kind of beer you’ll crave all day (get it?).

