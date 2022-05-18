3. Oskar Blues Dale’s Pale Ale

First released in 2002, Oskar Blues Dale’s Pale Ale is touted as the “original craft beer in a can” that started the craft canned beer craze. Like Sierra Nevada before it, Dale’s Pale Ale is a well-balanced everyday sipper with a caramel malt background and a bright, floral, slightly bitter hops presence. It’s the type of beer you want to crack open after an afternoon mowing the lawn.

