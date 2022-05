2. Pilsner Urquell

The OG pilsner, Pilsner Urquell was the world’s first-ever pale lager. This 4.4 percent Czech-style pilsner is just as delicious, crisp, and thirst-quenching as when it was created in the 1800s. Made the traditional way using triple decoction, it’s known for its refreshing, well-balanced flavor with gentle bitterness from Saaz hops.

