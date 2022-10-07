5. Ship Bottom Cider Donut Hard CiderGet It
When it comes to fall treats, there are few things more crave-able than a traditional, sweet cider donut. The only thing better would be a cider donut in beer form. This dry hard cider is made with pressed Pennsylvania apples and gets its sweet, delectable flavor from the addition of cinnamon, sugar, and cardamom.
[$13.99 for a six-pack; shipbottombrewery.com]
