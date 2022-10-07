Food & Drink

These Hard Ciders Are Everything Beer Lovers Don’t Know They’re Missing

Four cans of Ship Bottom Cider Donut Hard Cider
9
Courtesy Image 4 / 9

5. Ship Bottom Cider Donut Hard Cider

Get It

When it comes to fall treats, there are few things more crave-able than a traditional, sweet cider donut. The only thing better would be a cider donut in beer form. This dry hard cider is made with pressed Pennsylvania apples and gets its sweet, delectable flavor from the addition of cinnamon, sugar, and cardamom. 

[$13.99 for a six-pack; shipbottombrewery.com]

 

 

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Christopher Cloos_Tom_Equity Premium Slot_300x490
More from Food & Drink