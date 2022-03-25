10 Best Hazy IPAs to Drink in 2022

If you’re not much of a beer drinker, you probably have a hard-to-shake image of what an IPA is. It’s likely loaded with dank, resinous pine, maybe a fair amount of citrus, and is extremely (borderline aggressively) bitter. We get why this is a basic image of the IPA. But it really only describes the heavily hopped, historically bitter West Coast IPA. There are many other versions that might be better suited to some palates. Today, we’re going to turn our attention specifically to hazy IPAs.

Unlike its cousin the West Coast IPA, New England-style IPAs have a bouquet of hops in both taste and aroma but lack the bitterness that turns off some drinkers. Instead, hazy IPAs have a cloudy, almost unfiltered look. They appear to be more like fresh-squeezed orange juice than a classic pilsner.

It gives drinkers a sneak peek at what they’re in for. On top of the hazy appearance, the style has an over-the-top juicy flavor with highlights of fruits like mango, guava, pineapple, grapefruit, passionfruit, and tangerine. Moreover, many hazy IPAs are dry-hopped and many have flaked oats and other specialized ingredients added in for flavor and mouthfeel.

So, if you’re either an IPA hater or you’re looking for something juicy, fruity, and thirst-quenching any time of year, hazy IPAs should be on your list. Luckily for you, this style has been around for a few years and there are myriad exciting choices available. Keep scrolling to see our hazy IPA list of what to drink now.

