10 Best Hazy IPAs to Drink in 2022

1. Old Nation M-43 Get it

This year-round offering from Michigan’s Old Nation is a hop-lover’s dream. Packed with Calypso, Citra, Simcoe, and Amarillo hops, it’s got big grapefruit, tangerine, and lemon curd flavor with supporting roles from mango, guava, and pineapple. It gets its juicy, hazy mouthfeel from the addition of malted oats and natural oils from hops. It sounds very scientific, but you don’t need a degree to enjoy the flavor.

[$15.50, 4-pack; oldnationbrewing.com]

