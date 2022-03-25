10 Best Hazy IPAs to Drink in 2022

10. The Alchemist Focal Banger Get it

Heady Topper from The Alchemist has historically been the holy grail of beers. But it’s not as if the Vermont-based brewery isn’t cranking out a slew of other great brews. Hazy beer fans should look no further than Focal Banger, an IPA that gets its bold, juicy flavor from not only the addition of Citra and Mosaic hops but British malts. It’s the perfect combination of sweet malts; fresh, floral hops; and tropical, citrus fruit flavors.

[$19.99, 4-pack; alchemistbeer.com]

