10 Best Hazy IPAs to Drink in 2022

2. Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing Get it

One of the most popular hazy IPAs from day one, this is the best grocery store buy. Available everywhere, this fruity, barely bitter IPA gets most of its flavor from the addition of Citra, Magnum, Simcoe, Comet, Mosaic, and El Dorado hops. The result is a surprisingly sweet, juicy beer with notes of ripe peach, mango, pineapple, and passionfruit.

[$9.99, 6-pack; sierranevada.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!