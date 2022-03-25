Food & Drink

10 Best Hazy IPAs to Drink in 2022

Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing
10
Courtesy image 2 / 10

2. Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing

Get it

One of the most popular hazy IPAs from day one, this is the best grocery store buy. Available everywhere, this fruity, barely bitter IPA gets most of its flavor from the addition of Citra, Magnum, Simcoe, Comet, Mosaic, and El Dorado hops. The result is a surprisingly sweet, juicy beer with notes of ripe peach, mango, pineapple, and passionfruit. 

[$9.99, 6-pack; sierranevada.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Copperwell_021722_300x490
More from Food & Drink