10 Best Hazy IPAs to Drink in 2022

3. Interboro Premiere

If your only experience with hazy IPAs are bodega buys, you need to branch out and try an exceptional craft version like Interboro Premiere. This hop-centric beer is loaded with flavors like honeydew melon, pineapple, and mango. It’s brewed with Vienna and Pilsner malts; American ale yeast; and Mosaic, Galaxy, and Citra hops. It’s also double dry-hopped to piney perfection with Mosaic hop pellets.

[$17.99, 4-pack; interboro.nyc]

