10 Best Hazy IPAs to Drink in 2022

4. Mighty Squirrel Cloud Candy

With a name like Mighty Squirrel Cloud Candy, you know you’re cracking open something special. This 6.5 percent ABV brew is meant to mimic the carnival classic. It’s even juicy and pillowy like melted cotton candy. It manages this with flavors of mango, pineapple, tangerine, and guava (don’t worry, it doesn’t actually taste like spun sugar). It’s got a slightly bitter finish thanks to being double dry-hopped with Citra and Mosaic hops.  

[$11.99, 4-pack; mightysquirrel.com

