10 Best Hazy IPAs to Drink in 2022

5. Sloop Juice Bomb Get it

This might be the most aptly named beer in the world. Sloop’s flagship looks like the most delicious glass of fresh-squeezed Florida orange juice you’ve ever seen. But one sip reveals it’s actually a monstrously juicy, hazy, sweet, barely bitter IPA with notes of tangerine, grapefruit, mango, and papaya. The slight floral hop presence ties everything together.

[$11.99, 6-pack; sloopbrewing.com]

