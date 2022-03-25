Food & Drink

10 Best Hazy IPAs to Drink in 2022

6. New Belgium Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze

New Belgium seems to always be releasing something new in its Voodoo Ranger line. There’s an IPA for every type of beer drinker. For the hazy fans, they brewed this 7.5 percent ABV banger. It gets its hop flavor and aroma from the addition of Citra, Cascade, Centennial, Simcoe, and Nugget hops. Notes of lemon zest, tangerine, and pineapple abound. 

[$11.99, 6-pack; newbelgium.com

