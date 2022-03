7. Rogue Batsquatch Get it

Even if you’re not an expert in cryptozoology, you’ve heard of Bigfoot, also known as Sasquatch. But have you heard of the Batsquatch? Apparently, this creature resides in the forests surrounding Mount Saint Helens. This hop-centric (Mosaic, El Dorado, and Belma) juice bomb is brewed in its honor.

[$10.99, 6-pack; rogue.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!