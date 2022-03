9. Tree House Julius Get it

There’s a reason Tree House Julius consistently ranks as one of the best New England-style IPAs in the country. On top of being full of ripe peach, guava, mango, and grapefruit flavors, Julius sets itself above its peers due to its unfiltered mouth feel. It’s the kind of beer you’ll go back to again and again.

[$5.50, 16-ounce can; treehousebrew.com]

