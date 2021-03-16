Some nights we can barely find the energy to boil water, let alone follow 20-step instructions for a meal kit. Still, ordering takeout every night doesn’t exactly seem like a good alternative, especially if you’re trying to eat right. Thankfully, there’s no shortage of healthy meal delivery services you can have shipped right to your door.

When hunger strikes, you simply follow the heating directions (if necessary), grab utensils, and enjoy. Below you’ll find 17 healthy meal delivery services to sate everyone from vegans to carnivorous bodybuilders. As the French say, à votre santé—to your health. And dare we say, your palate will be happy, too.

17 Healthy Meal Delivery Services for When You’re So Sick of Cooking

1. Sunbasket Fresh & Ready

Health-forward hits like Shrimp Paella With Fire-Roasted Tomatoes and Bell Pepper and Spicy Sichuan Mapo Tofu With Kale and Jasmine Rice

abound from this ready-to-eat line from Sunbasket. For each dish, expect fresh, organic produce, antibiotic- and hormone-free meats, and wild-caught seafood (when you’re not ordering vegan or vegetarian fare). And, yes, they really taste superb—we’re still dreaming about that paella.

[From $8.99 per serving; sunbasket.com]

2. Remedy Organics

The Remedy Reset Program is a three-day assortment of nutrient-packed beverages with 18 shakes and 12 wellness shots. They’re all organic, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, Kosher, and non-GMO. They offer a range of ingredients that’ll have your body singing (think lion’s mane, hemp seeds, and MCT oil). For a jolt of energy, our go-to is Cold Brew Keto; if your sweet tooth strikes, opt for Chocolate Keto.