Maker's Mark 101 Bourbon

Bourbon generally doesn’t make for an incredible highball, as both corn and rye aren’t club soda’s favorite grains. The exception to this rule seems to be wheated bourbons, like Maker’s Mark 101, which shows caramel and vanilla notes, over a soft and creamy wheat texture amplified by the bubbles. (If you can’t find 101 in your market, Cask Strength is a lovely substitute). Suggested garnish: Rosemary to bring out the herbal character.

[$50]

