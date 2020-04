Paul John Nirvana Get It

Paul John Nirvana is the newest release on this list, but has already become a household staple. The creamy, vanilla, and pudding character of this whiskey makes for a sweet-and-mellow highball—a real and versatile crowd-pleaser. Suggested garnish: Grapefruit peel to add complexity and offset the lush dessert character.

[$30; drizly.com]

