Suntory Toki Get It

Japan is legendary for highballs, which are as ubiquitous in the happy hour scene as beer in the United States. As the arguable king of the modern highball, Toki is the choice of bartenders the world over (and one of the few Japanese whiskies you can reliably find). It’s bright and citrusy, and its aromatics are beautifully represented in a highball. Suggested garnish: Lemon peel to accent the brightness.

[$40; drizly.com]

