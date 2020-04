The Sexton Irish Get It

We love this elegant and functional Irish single malt, and it’s perhaps best served in a classic highball. The subtle intonations of nutty, rich dessert flavors brought along by sherry casks give this a brooding character in a highball. Suggested garnish: Orange peel to amplify the rich sweetness.

[$28; drizly.com]

