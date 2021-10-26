Hot sauce enthusiast? We’re here—and packing the heat—for you. Whether you’re a long-time hot sauce connoisseur or just starting to diversify your hot sauce game, the below list is sure to introduce you to a new favorite, or 10. We’ve rounded up the best smoky, sweet, and supremely spicy hot sauces (think Tupelo honey, truffle, and habanero, respectively). Trust us, you’ll want these on rotation all year round for breakfast burritos, nachos, and everything in between.

1. Caldera Serrano Pepper Sauce

We’re really fired up about this one. Caldera is a hot sauce brand owned by two wilderness guides out of Mammoth Lakes, California, so it’s definitely got the green light for jazzing up lackluster backpacker meals. The Serrano Pepper Sauce is cooked in small batches with copious amounts of serrano peppers, onions, tomatillos, and garlic in the Preserve Farm Kitchens in Sonoma County. Even better: Almost all its ingredients are sourced from Sonoma County-based businesses, supporting the local economy.

[$8; calderaheat.com]

2. Red Clay Original Hot Sauce

A lip-puckering mix of Fresno chili peppers and French white wine vinegar get cold barrel-aged to develop more nuanced flavor. Drizzle this ruby-red concoction over oysters, eggs, and sandwiches. For something more intense, opt for the Carolina Hot Sauce ($10), made with the Carolina Reaper pepper. Or, go for Verde Hot Sauce ($10), made with Serrano peppers.

[$10; redclayhotsauce.com]