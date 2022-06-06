Best Icelandic Gins to Elevate Your Martini or G&T

During a trip to Iceland, you might anticipate days immersed in the island’s bounty—exploring from coast to mountain by day and warming up with a sipping vodka by night. While the former prediction was accurate, when it came to the latter, we surprisingly found ourselves drinking gin. As proud advocates of the vodka martini, we were intrigued to discover more premium gin varieties in Iceland—so much so that it converted us to Team Gin for the week. The reason behind the country’s tantalizingly good gin: Icelandic glacial water. Icelandic gins are in a league of their own.

Somewhat of a global phenomenon, Iceland is reputed for the quality of its natural springs, including warm geothermal pools and pure glacial mineral waters. The majority of Icelandic gins rely on these springs that naturally filter through volcanic rock to create spirits, which is a key ingredient to the country’s outstanding gins—the other being unique regional botanicals that have adapted to the harsh natural environment on the land of fire and ice. Here are five unique Icelandic gins to seek out on your next trip.

1. Ólafsson Gin

Created as an homage to a beloved, 18th century, Icelandic explorer and naturalist, Eggert Ólafsson, the eponymous gin is internationally acclaimed, most recently, and ironically, earning a gold medal as the “best gin for a martini” from Beverage Tasting Institute. Ólafsson Gin combines a traditional juniper base with citrus floral botanicals and the goodness of Icelandic earth–including native arctic thyme, mountain moss and birch for a refreshing yet complex flavor. As for the spirit’s smoothness, Ólafsson credits the “pure, untouched” glacial water with a high pH and balanced minerality thanks to years of filtering through lava rock in underground aquifers.