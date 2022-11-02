1. Lawson’s Finest Double Sunshine Get It

This 8% ABV double IPA comes from the folks at Vermont’s Lawson’s Finest Liquids. The ramped-up version of its popular Sip of Sunshine, Double Sunshine is loaded with Citra and Columbus hops. It’s well-known for its hazy, juicy, tropical fruit-filled, earthy, slightly herbal, sublimely dank hoppy palate. It’s as tasty on a warm summer night as it is on a cold fall evening.

[$18.99 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans; lawsonsfinest.com]

