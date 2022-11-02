2. Melvin 2X4 Get It

If you’ve never tried Melvin 2X4, fall is a great time to grab a sixer or four-pack of this 9.9% ABV bold, malty, hoppy, award-winning double IPA from Wyoming. Known for its palate of citrus peels, malt backbone, and herbal, piney, earthy hops, it’s just as high in alcohol content as it is in flavor. Here’s the kind of beer that will inspire intriguing aromas and flavors every time you drink it.

[$11.99 for a four-pack; melvinbrewing.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!