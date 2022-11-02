5. Coronado Never Better Get It

We believe that there’ never a better time to drink an imperial IPA than in the cloudy, gloomy, cold fall. That’s why we reach for Never Better from California’s Coronado Brewing Company. Brewed with Mosaic, Vic Secret, and Citra hops, this ridiculously hopped beer is loaded with flavors like mango, guava, grapefruit, and dank, resinous, herbal, slightly bitter hops.

[$15.99 for a six-pack of 16-ounce cans; coronadobrewing.com]

