6. Russian River Pliny the Elder

Pliny the Elder was a philosopher, army commander, and author during the Roman Empire. He obviously made an impression on history since California’s renowned Russian River Brewing made a beer in his name. Their award-winning, highly sought-after homage to the historical figure is brewed with Amarillo, Centennial, CTZ, and Simcoe hops. It’s known for its balanced of sweet malts and citrus, tropical fruits, and slightly bitter, piney hops.

[$6.50 for a 16.9-ounce bottle; russianriverbrewing.com]

