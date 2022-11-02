7. Redhook Big Ballard Get It

With a name like Big Ballard, you should have a pretty good idea that this is a bold, banger of an imperial IPA. Brewed with Pale, Munich, and Carmel 40 malts and an explosion of hops including Chinook, Cascade, Alchemy, HBC-431, Mosaic, Eureka, and Centennial strains, it’s loaded with flavors like caramel malts, wet grass, citrus zest, and lingering, slightly bitter, floral hops.

[$10.99 for a six-pack; redhook.com]

