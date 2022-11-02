8. Fiddlehead Second Fiddle Get It

If you’ve already enjoyed Fiddlehead IPA, it’s time to step up to its double IPA sibling Fiddlehead Second Fiddle. This 8.2% imperial IPA is dry-hopped with a massive amount of Simcoe hops. It’s known for its juicy, hazy flavor profile featuring tropical fruits, tangerine, grapefruit, and bitter, herbal hops. It’s available year-round but just hits differently in the autumn.

[$16.99 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans; fiddleheadbrewing.com]

