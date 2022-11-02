9. Dogfish Head 90-Minute IPA Get It

Well before the craft beer explosion of the last decade, Delaware’s Dogfish Head was banging the imperial IPA drum with beers like Dogfish Head 90-Minute IPA. Brewed with 90-minutes of continuous hopping, this iconic beer is known for its flavors of citrus peels, ripe tropical fruits, caramel malts, and lupulin-filled, floral pine.

[$11.55 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans; dogfish.com]

