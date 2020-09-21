Cooking up a nice dinner? Sure. These days, even cooking up a fancy lunch for those of us still working from home seems like a nice excuse to step away from the computer for a few (hours). But for whatever reason, few of us invest nearly as much thought and effort into making something special for breakfast. But if you own an Instant Pot, you can make an impressive breakfast that takes little effort and rewards you (and anyone lucky enough to quarantine with you) with delightful, nuanced flavors. Below, we’ve rounded up some favorite Instant Pot breakfast recipes—some sweet, some savory—all proof that breakfast really is the most wonderful, and important, meal of the day.

(For more easy Instant Pot recipes, check out 5 Instant Pot Dinner Recipes We’ll Be Making All Year Long.)

Britt Berlin’s (The Banana Diaries) Instant Pot Vegan Protein Zucchini Bread Oatmeal (pictured above)

Makes 4 servings

Prep time: 2 minutes

Cook time: 3 minutes, plus preheating time

2 cups gluten-free sprouted rolled oats (you can use steel cut)

6 Tbsp pea protein

2 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp nutmeg

2 1/4 cups dairy-free milk

1 cup grated zucchini

1/4 cup maple syrup

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp coconut oil, melted

Desired toppings (banana, nuts, seeds, chocolate chips, nut/seed butter,

coconut flakes, dried fruit)

In your Instant Pot (while it’s turned off), add the melted coconut oil to the pot and lightly brush it around the bottom of the Instant Pot. Add in the oats, cinnamon, nutmeg, and pea protein, and turn the Instant Pot on to “sauté” mode. Lightly toss the oats for 2 minutes on “sauté” mode then switch the Instant Pot off. Wait 10 minutes for the Instant Pot to cool. This is crucial, as when you add in the liquid, you don’t want it to spray up into your face.

Add in the dairy-free milk, zucchini, maple syrup, and vanilla to the oats, and lightly stir together until evenly distributed.

Secure the lid and switch the Instant Pot to “High Pressure” and set the time to 2 minutes. (For steel cut oats: Increase the cooking time to 4 minutes and follow the remaining directions.) Please do not set it for any longer, as you’ll burn your oats. Make sure that the pressure valve is set to “closed.” Let the oats cook as the Instant Pot preheats then cooks.

As soon as the 2 or 4 minutes are done, do not let the oats sit in the “keep warm” mode. This will also burn your oats. Once the cooking is done, turn the Instant Pot “off” and release the pressure valve.

Once the valve has completely released the pressure, you can safely remove the lid. Give the oats a quick stir and plate.

Moroccan Breakfast Soup with Split Peas from Safa’s family recipes on Little Moroccan Things

Makes 4 servings

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

2 cups green split peas

4 cups water

2 grated garlic cloves

2 tsp paprika

2 tsp cumin

½ tsp pepper

½ tsp salt

3 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Place the green split peas, garlic, and water in your Instant Pot. Cook for 8 minutes on high pressure.

Let the pressure release naturally.

Pour the mixture into a food processor. Add all the spices then blend until smooth.

Pour the mixture back in your Instant Pot, add the olive oil and sauté for 2 minutes.

Serve hot. Decorate with a pinch of paprika, cumin, and a drizzle of olive oil.

Carrie Forrest’s (MPH in Nutrition, author of the Instant Pot-authorized cookbook, The Healthy Meal Prep Instant Pot Cookbook) Easy Instant Pot Amaranth Porridge

Makes 4 servings

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes (including 10 minutes to come to pressure, and 10 minutes natural release time)

1 cup uncooked amaranth

2½ cups unsweetened almond milk

2 ripe bananas, sliced

½ tsp ground cinnamon, for topping

2 scoops collagen peptides or your favorite protein powder (optional, for extra protein)

Combine amaranth, almond milk, and bananas into a 3-quart pressure cooker.

Lock on the lid and set the time to 5 minutes at high pressure.

When the cooking time is up, let the pressure come down naturally for at least 10 minutes.

Remove the lid and stir.

Serve hot with cinnamon sprinkled on top and collagen peptides stirred in.

Becky Striepe’s (Glue & Glitter: Simple Vegan Recipes) Spiced Apple Instant Pot Steel Cut Oatmeal

Makes 2 servings

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

½ cup steel cut oats

1½ cups water

2 medium apples, chopped into ½-inch pieces

1 tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp ground ginger, optional

1/8 tsp ground nutmeg

maple syrup, to taste

unsweetened applesauce, to taste

In your Instant Pot, stir together the oats, water, apple pieces, cinnamon, and ginger. Bring to high pressure, and cook for five minutes, then do a 10-minute natural release.

Sweeten with maple syrup or applesauce (or both), to taste.

Maple French Toast Casserole from How to Instant Pot: Mastering All the Functions of the One Pot That Will Change the Way You Cook by Daniel Shumski (Workman Publishing Co © 2017)

Makes 8 servings

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 2 hours

6 large eggs

3⁄4 cup whole milk

1⁄2 cup heavy (whipping) cream

3⁄4 cup pure maple syrup

1 Tbsp pure vanilla extract

1⁄2 tsp ground cinnamon, plus extra for garnish

Pinch of ground nutmeg

Pinch of salt

1 lb thin-crusted seedless Italian bread, torn into large bite-size chunks

Nonstick cooking spray

Whipped cream, for serving (optional)

Whisk together the eggs in a large mixing bowl to combine. Whisk in the milk, cream, maple syrup, vanilla extract, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. Add the bread to the bowl and use a rubber spatula to toss the mixture until the bread has absorbed the liquid.

Coat the bottom and side of the inner pot with nonstick cooking spray. Transfer the bread mixture to the inner pot, pouring any remaining liquid on top.

Close and lock the lid. Set the valve to Venting. Attach the condensation collector. Press Slow Cook and use the Slow Cook or Adjust button to select the highest temperature (“More”). Use the “−” or “+” button to set the time to 2 hours.

When the cooking time is finished, press Cancel and remove the lid. Serve hot, scooped into bowls and topped with a dollop of whipped cream and a sprinkling of cinnamon, if desired.

Maple-Sweetened French Toast Casserole is best served the day it is made, though leftover casserole can be kept in an airtight container in the refrigerator, for up to 3 days and served chilled. (Like cold pizza, it has its devotees.)

