These superb Instant Pot recipes are easy to execute, satisfying, and filled with plenty of butternut squash and apples galore. Plus, they’re bound to please your quarantine crew or your newfound obsession with cooking once, eating thrice (ah, meal prep). And if you’re really lucky, you may still be able to savor them outside and crack open a fall brew. For more recipes we’re digging of late, check out Easy Five-Ingredient Lunches to Make Again and Again, Easy Fall Vegetarian Recipes You’ll Want to Make a Billion Times, and 5 Instant Pot Recipes We’ll Be Making All Year Long.

Instant Pot Butternut Squash Pasta

recipe by Shinta Simon, food blogger at CaramelTintedLife.com

Makes 6 servings

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

18 oz (512 grams) butternut squash peeled and cubed

2 Tbsp butter (can be replaced with olive oil)

1 onion finely chopped

4 cloves garlic finely chopped

5-6 sage leaves roughly chopped (can be replaced with assorted dried herbs)

4 cups stock (use chicken or vegetable stock)

1 Ib (450 grams) penne pasta such as Barilla brand

1 tsp white pepper powder

½ tsp nutmeg

1 tsp paprika powder

½ cup grated parmesan (optional)

⅓ cup milk (can be replaced with almond milk)

Turn the Instant Pot to “Sauté” mode in the “More” setting.

Add the butter, followed by the onions, garlic, and sage (or assorted herbs). Sauté for a couple of minutes until the sage releases its aroma and the onions turn translucent.

Add the cubed butternut squash and stir to combine it with the rest of the ingredients.

Add the chicken (or vegetable) stock and mix.

Put on the lid of the Instant Pot and turn the vent to “Sealing” position, and switch to “Manual” mode (Pressure Cook mode), in “High” Pressure setting. Set the cooking time for 4 minutes.

Once the Instant Pot beeps, do a quick release, i.e. turn the vent from sealing to venting position to release the steam quickly. Once all the steam has released, the pressure valve comes down and the Instant Pot lid is safe to open.

Open the lid and using a spatula, break down the cooked squash to a purée-like consistency. Now add the penne. Ensure that the penne is submerged under the liquid in order to let the pasta cook evenly.

Put on the lid of the Instant Pot, and with the vent in “Sealing” position, in “Manual”mode, in “High” Pressure setting, set the time for 5 minutes. (For firmer, al dente pasta, reduce the cooking time from 5 to 4 minutes.) Let the Instant Pot release steam naturally (natural pressure release). Once the valve comes down, the Instant Pot lid is safe to open.

Open the lid and add the white pepper powder, nutmeg, and paprika powder, followed by the parmesan cheese.

Add the milk and give it a good stir. Serve warm.

Note: You can increase the quantity of butternut squash and water or stock if you want a creamier pasta. For a vegan option, replace butter with olive oil, replace milk with almond milk, and skip the Parmesan cheese.

Hillbilly Pot Roast with Taters

recipe by Stephanie Laska, founder of DIRTY, LAZY, KETO and author of The DIRTY, LAZY, KETO Cookbook, published by Simon & Schuster, Inc.

Makes 6 servings

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 75 minutes

2 Tbsp avocado oil, divided

8 oz sliced white mushrooms

2 medium green bell peppers, seeded and chopped

16 oz radishes, trimmed

1 medium onion, peeled and chopped

2 cloves garlic, peeled and minced

1 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

1 2-lb roast

1 cup beef stock

2 Tbsp Worcestershire Sauce

Press Sauté button on your Instant Pot and set the timer for 15 minutes. Heat 1 Tbsp of oil in pot and add mushrooms, bell peppers, radishes, onion, and garlic. Sauté vegetables and stir until onions are caramelized (with lid off), about 10-15 minutes. Note that radishes will not be fully cooked.

Remove veggies and add remaining 1 Tbsp oil into the Instant Pot. Sprinkle salt and pepper on all sides of the roast and place into Instant Pot. Press Sauté button and set timer for 10 minutes. Brown meat on each side for 5 minutes, leaving the lid off.

Remove roast and return the metal grate to the base of Instant Pot. Set roast on the grate. Pour stock and Worcestershire sauce over meat. Secure lid and press the Pressure Cooker button. Set the high pressure setting to 45 minutes.

After 45 minutes, use quick pressure release, then remove the lid.

Add vegetable mix back to the Instant Pot. Secure lid and select Pressure Cooker setting for 5 minutes on high pressure. (Note: The vegetables will cook while it takes the Instant Pot 5-10 minutes to get up to the right pressure before the timer starts.) When the timer goes off, use the quick pressure release.

Let the roast and the veggies sit in the Instant Pot for 5 minutes before serving.

Instant Pot Tuscan Chicken Stew

recipe by Denise Bustard of healthy food blog Sweet Peas & Saffron (pictured above)

Makes 4-6 servings

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 40 minutes (10 minutes at high pressure, 20 minutes to come to pressure, and 10 minutes to naturally depressurize after cooking through)

6-8 boneless skinless chicken thighs

2 carrots (sliced)

2 celery ribs (sliced)

1 onion (diced)

2 tomatoes (diced)

2 cloves garlic (minced)

12 baby potatoes (halved)

1 3/4 cup chicken stock

2 Tbsp white wine

1 tsp fennel seeds (crushed with the side of a knife)

1/2 tsp salt

1 sprig rosemary

After cooking:

2 Tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 Tbsp cornstarch

¼ cup water

Optional: Crusty bread

Add the chicken, carrots, celery, onion, tomatoes, garlic, potatoes, chicken stock, wine, fennel, salt, and rosemary to the stainless steel insert of an Instant Pot.

Set the steam release handle to the “Sealing” position, place the lid on the Instant Pot, and cook on high pressure for 10 minutes.

When the Instant Pot beeps, allow it to sit for 10 minutes (natural pressure release). After 10 minutes, carefully turn the steam release handle to the “Venting” position to release the remaining pressure.

Stir together the water and cornstarch, then add to the pot with the balsamic vinegar.

Select the “Sauté” button on the Instant Pot and simmer for 2 or so minutes, until the stew is thickened to your liking.

Serve with crusty bread.

Instant Pot Korean Short Ribs

recipe by Chef Michael Ollier, Certified Angus Beef ® brand

Makes 4 servings

Prep time: 15 minutes

Active cook time: 15 minutes

Inactive cook time: 1 hour and 10 minutes

2 lbs Certified Angus Beef ® bone-in chuck short ribs (3-4 inches long) or ribs of choice

2 tsp kosher or sea salt

1 tsp fresh cracked black pepper

1 tsp canola oil

2 Tbsp minced ginger, divided

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 bunch scallions, sliced, whites and greens separated

1 apple, peeled, cored, and cut into 3-inch chunks

1 Bosc pear, peeled, cored, and cut into 3-inch chunks

1 Tbsp sesame oil

⅓ cup soy sauce

¼ cup apple juice

Set Instant Pot to “Sauté.” Season short ribs evenly with salt and pepper. Once Instant Pot has preheated, add canola oil and sear short ribs on at least two sides. Transfer short ribs to a clean plate.

Combine 1 Tbsp ginger, garlic, scallion whites, apple, pear, sesame oil, soy sauce, and apple juice in a blender. Blend on high for 1 minute; transfer purée to Instant Pot.

Return short ribs to the pot, affix lid, and set to “Pressure-Cook High” for 50 minutes. Once cooked, allow 20 minutes for Instant Pot to naturally depressurize. Open release valve to allow any remaining steam to escape.

Remove short ribs from the pot and move to a clean cutting board. Stir reserved ginger to the liquid and set to “Sauté.” Simmer for 7 minutes, strain, and skim away fat.

Glaze short ribs with reduced liquid and garnish with scallion greens.

Instant Pot Apple Cider

recipe from the blog Corrie Cooks

Makes 8 servings

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

4 green apples

4 red apples

2 medium oranges

2 cinnamon sticks

2 tsp cardamom pods

1½ cups brown sugar

water to cover the fruits

1 cup fresh cranberries

Cut the apples and the oranges into quarters.

Add all the ingredients into the Instant Pot.

Add enough water to cover all the fruits.

Cook at high pressure for 10 minutes.

Do a quick pressure release and mash the fruits a little.

Cook at high pressure for 5 minutes.

Wait for a natural pressure release.

Open the lid and strain the mixture.

Serve with cranberries, a slice of orange, and cinnamon sticks.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!