There’s a good chance you had a sandwich for lunch today. Sure, some people choose leftovers or make a salad, but many Americans choose sandwiches for lunch. There’s no doubt, they’re an integral part of our diets. According to the USDA, each day 47% of Americans—about 154 million people—eat one or more sandwiches each day. Of course, with that many sandwiches, people are going to tire of BLTs and tuna melts at some point. Luckily, sandwich culture is not limited to the U.S. Wherever you go around the globe, there are myriad international sandwiches worth trying.

Eating a sandwich from another part of the world is a form of travel. Sure, it’s not the same as going there, but it’s a taste. It’s a culture distilled to bread and filling. And the flavors loved by other people in other countries may taste good to you, too.

In our search to find the best international sandwiches in the world, we gave ourselves only one rule—the sandwiches have to be available in the U.S. You already know to get a cheesesteak (or roast pork) in Philadelphia, but what about a cemita poblana?

Best International Sandwiches You Can Find in the U.S.

1. Smørrebrød

Country of origin: Denmark

The name comes from the Danish words for butter and bread, but there are many layers to Danish smørrebrød (pictured above). Serious Eats called it “the best sandwich you’re not eating.” Typically, it starts with a piece of buttered dark rye bread, then the options explode from there. On top, you might find a smear of skyr (Icelandic yogurt), smoked salmon, pickled herring, shrimp, or roast beef, along with hard-boiled eggs, onions, or many other toppings. Back in the early 20th century, a Copenhagen restauranteur compiled a list of 178 different variations of the open-faced sandwich.

Where to find it: Byen Bakeri, Seattle, WA

