Best International Sandwiches You Can Find in the U.S.

10. Choripan Get it

Country of origin: Argentina

Like other sandwiches on this list, the choripan takes its name from a combination of its two main ingredients: chorizo and bread (pan in Spanish). Typically, it includes chimichurri, a green sauce made with oregano, parsley, onion, oil, and vinegar. You’ll find the choripan all over the streets and in the stadiums of Argentina.

Where you can find it: Ché; Cincinnati, OH

