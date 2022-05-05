Food & Drink

Best International Sandwiches You Can Find in the U.S.

Choripan
10. Choripan

Country of origin: Argentina

Like other sandwiches on this list, the choripan takes its name from a combination of its two main ingredients: chorizo and bread (pan in Spanish). Typically, it includes chimichurri, a green sauce made with oregano, parsley, onion, oil, and vinegar. You’ll find the choripan all over the streets and in the stadiums of Argentina. 

Where you can find it: Ché; Cincinnati, OH

