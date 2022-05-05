Best International Sandwiches You Can Find in the U.S.

11. Zapiekanka Get it

Country of origin: Poland

An open-faced sandwich that some compare to a French bread pizza, the Zapiekanka features button mushrooms, cheese, and ketchup. The name Zapiekanka means “something roasted or baked” with the sandwich arriving at Polish bars in the 1970s. Culture.pl says the sandwich is the “one fast food item that defines Poland.”

Where you can find it: Tasty Polish Food; Chicago, Illinois

