Best International Sandwiches You Can Find in the U.S.

13. Torta Ahogada

Country of origin: Mexico

This is like a French dip if all dipping was taken out of your hands. Popularized in Guadalajara, Mexico, the sandwich consists of meat (usually pork), beans, and cheese. Then the entire sandwich is dipped in a sauce, either spicy arbol chile or tomato. Just know that it might be a little messy. After all, the name translates as “drowned sandwich” in Spanish.

Where you can find it: Tortas Ahogadas El Guero Restaurant; Los Angeles, CA

