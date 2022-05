14. Chacarero Get it

Country of origin: Chile

Served on a roll, the Chacarero is filled with layers of sliced beef (or pork), chopped up aji peppers, tomato, and—this is where it gets interesting—green beans. Time magazine called it one of the “13 Most Amazing Sandwiches the World Has to Offer.”

Where you can find it: La Roja de Todos Restaurant & Bakery; Queens, NY

