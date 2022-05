15. Bocadillo Get it

Country of origin: Spain

A simple sandwich with ingredients such as jamón, chorizo, or fried calamari on barra de pan, a long Spanish bread similar to a baguette. It can include tomatoes or tomato and garlic can be rubbed on the bread for flavor. Popularized in 1970s Spain, you’ll often find them at tapas bars or cafes.

Where to find it: Brisa de España; Coral, FL

