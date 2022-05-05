Best International Sandwiches You Can Find in the U.S.

16. Gua Bao Get it

Country of origin: China

Originated in China’s southeastern Fujian province, gua bao can be found in Taiwan, Singapore, and Malaysia. The bun is steamed and includes steamed meats, such as pork belly, and condiments such as cilantro, pickled mustard greens, and ground peanuts. Jack Lan, owner of Lan Jia Gua Bao in Taiwan, told CNN that the gua bao is also called “hu yao ju, or tiger bite pig, as it looks like the jaws of a tiger biting into a pig.”

Where to find it: Hodala; San Francisco, CA

