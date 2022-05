17. Ndambe Get it

Country of origin: Senegal

Ndambe is the name of a traditional spicy black-eyed pea stew. It’s also the name of a sandwich that uses that stew as its main ingredient. A well-loved street food in Senegal, you can bring your own fresh baguette to a vendor who adds the stew.

Where you can find it: Kabba’s Kitchen; Portland, OR

