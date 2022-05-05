Best International Sandwiches You Can Find in the U.S.

18. Khao Jee Get it

Country of origin: Laos

The Laotian khao jee is similar to the Vietnamese bahn mi, which is not surprising as the two countries are neighbors. But the khao jee often includes chili sauce along with the vegetables and meat. In addition, it can also include Lao sausage, a pork sausage seasoned with, among many other ingredients, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, and fish sauce.

Where you can find it: Mekong Cafe; Milwaukee, WI

