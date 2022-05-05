Best International Sandwiches You Can Find in the U.S.

2. Bifana Learn More

Country of origin: Portugal

Proving that simple can also be delicious, the bifana includes thin slices of juicy pork cutlets in a crusty roll. Before it’s cooked, the pork is marinated in a mix of white wine, garlic, and spices. Depending on where you are in Portugal, you might get mustard or sauteed onions on the sandwich, too.

Where to find it: Mario’s Kitchen Bifana; Swansea, MA

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!