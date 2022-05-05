Best International Sandwiches You Can Find in the U.S.

3. Bánh Mì Learn More

Country of origin: Vietnam

Anthony Bourdain described it as a “symphony of a sandwich” and the bánh mì does hit all the right notes. It’s a masterful combination of meat, pate, cucumber, mayonnaise, jalapeno, pickled carrot, and daikon (radish), all inside a crusty baguette. One bite and you’ll know you’ve found the perfect balance.

Where to find it: Roostar Vietnamese Grill; Houston, TX

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!