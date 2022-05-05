Best International Sandwiches You Can Find in the U.S.

4. Döner Kebab Learn More

Country of origin: Turkey

A döner kebab starts at a vertical rotisserie, where thin shavings are sliced off a cone of meat (typically lamb or beef). It comes served in a pita or flatbread with a mix of vegetables (including tomato, lettuce, and onion) and sauces. Created by Turkish immigrants who came to Germany for work, more than 730 million doner are sold in Germany each year.

Where to find it: Doner Dudes; Tempe, AZ

