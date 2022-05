5. Jambon Beurre Learn More

Country of origin: France

Forget mayonnaise and mustard, because it turns out you don’t need a lot of condiments for a sandwich to be great. A good example of this is the jambon beurre. As for sandwich fillings, the name covers it all. Ham (jambon) and butter (beurre) on a baguette. It may sound simple, but it’s delicious.

Where to find it: Le Panier; Seattle, WA

