Best International Sandwiches You Can Find in the U.S.

Katsu Sando

Country of origin: Japan

The Japanese government says that tonkatsu, a breaded pork cutlet, debuted at a Tokyo restaurant in 1899. In the years that followed, the sandwich that features the cutlet was just a natural progression. Today, a katsu sando typically includes deep-fried pork cutlets with cabbage, tonkatsu sauce, and mayonnaise between slices of milk bread.

Where to find it: Konbi; Los Angeles, CA

